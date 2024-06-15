WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,042,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,054,000 after acquiring an additional 150,534 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

