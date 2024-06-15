WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,971,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,021,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

