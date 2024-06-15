WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.3% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,951,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

