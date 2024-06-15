WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.