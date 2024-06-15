WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Shares of STZ opened at $253.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

