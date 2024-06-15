WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after buying an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,587 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

