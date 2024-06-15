WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

COF opened at $133.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

