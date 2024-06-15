WNY Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

