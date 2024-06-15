WNY Asset Management LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

