WNY Asset Management LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

