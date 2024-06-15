WNY Asset Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.