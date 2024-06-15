WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

