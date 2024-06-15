WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $279,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

