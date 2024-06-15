WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $376,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $53.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

