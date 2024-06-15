WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 318 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:ITA opened at $132.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

