WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 810 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

