WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,999 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
