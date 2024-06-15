WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GDX opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.