WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 6,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $386.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.48 and a 200 day moving average of $383.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.