WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
