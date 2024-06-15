WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

