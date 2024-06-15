WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 4,311 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

