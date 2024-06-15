WNY Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,607 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,803 shares of company stock worth $86,110,620 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COIN opened at $244.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.