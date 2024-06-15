WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

