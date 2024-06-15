Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $141,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

