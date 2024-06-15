Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.76. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

