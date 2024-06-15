Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.76. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
