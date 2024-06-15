Workhorse Group Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.
Workhorse Group Price Performance
NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.36.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,005.23% and a negative return on equity of 138.20%. Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 149,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.
