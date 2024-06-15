WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $8.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

