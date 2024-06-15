Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

