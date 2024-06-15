Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Get Xencor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.