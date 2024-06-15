Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XOS Price Performance

XOS stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.