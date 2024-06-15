Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
XOS Price Performance
XOS stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
XOS Company Profile
