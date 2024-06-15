YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.24. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 777,465 shares changing hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Articles

