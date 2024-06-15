Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Yiren Digital has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:YRD opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

