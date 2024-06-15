Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ YOTAW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Yotta Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
