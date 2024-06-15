YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 602,526 shares changing hands.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

