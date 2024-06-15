Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $143.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,748. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 614,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 409.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

