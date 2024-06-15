Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by TD Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,748 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 692,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 227,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Get Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

