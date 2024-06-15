Zacks Research Weighs in on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMN. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

NYSE AMN opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

