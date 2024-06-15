Zacks Research Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,423,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 550.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

