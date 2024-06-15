Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Down 10.7 %
ZAPP opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $53.80.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
