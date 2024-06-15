Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 466,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zentek Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ZTEK stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Zentek has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Get Zentek alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zentek stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.45% of Zentek worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.