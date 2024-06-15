Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Zenvia Stock Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.16. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
