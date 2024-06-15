Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target Lowered to $5.40 at Citigroup

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.40 to $5.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Zhihu Price Performance

NYSE ZH opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.33 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 237.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zhihu by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,617 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

