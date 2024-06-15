Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target Lowered to $5.40 at Citigroup

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.40 to $5.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Zhihu Price Performance
NYSE ZH opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.33 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.
