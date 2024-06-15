Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 894,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zhongchao Price Performance

ZCMD opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

