Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Shane Crehan Sells 363 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $21,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25.

On Sunday, June 9th, Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $42,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

