Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.83

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.83 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 1621875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,969. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 529,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 454,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

