Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
