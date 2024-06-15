Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.96. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

