10,759 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Purchased by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.4% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

