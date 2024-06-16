108,000 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,100,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

